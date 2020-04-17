Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $10,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.76 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.