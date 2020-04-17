Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL opened at $326.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.90 and a 12 month high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

