Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 555,875 shares during the period.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Benjamin Skuy acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

KAR stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

