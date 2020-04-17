Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $34,245,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,437,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after buying an additional 1,022,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 863,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.