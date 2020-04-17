Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX opened at $16.91 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.