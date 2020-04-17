Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after buying an additional 823,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

