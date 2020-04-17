Empowered Funds LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.