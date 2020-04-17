Empowered Funds LLC Sells 8,180 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of H & R Block worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $9,367,110,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in H & R Block by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $51,060,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

