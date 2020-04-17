Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stake Raised by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 216.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,525 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,967,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

