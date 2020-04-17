Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$35.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.25.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$1.77 on Friday, hitting C$23.96. 578,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -16.15. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

