Enecuum Market Cap Reaches $351,863.49 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Crex24. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $351,863.49 and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.79 or 0.04258823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 49,321,894 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Enecuum

Enecuum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.