Enerplus Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.97 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.60.

Enerplus stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.14. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of $589.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Elliott Pew purchased 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

The firm also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.56%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -10.69%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.