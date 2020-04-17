ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on E. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

E stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 231,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 172.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. ENI has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners grew its position in shares of ENI by 55,506.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners now owns 334,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 334,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ENI by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

