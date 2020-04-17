Equal (EQL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $628.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Equal has a market cap of $141,565.76 and approximately $628.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equal has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Equal

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, DDEX, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

