Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 481,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.13. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

