Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.37.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $138.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $165.74. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 88,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.