Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quebecor’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

In related news, Director Marc Tremblay sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.85, for a total transaction of C$156,018.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,004.62.

