Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cactus Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cactus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. Cactus has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

