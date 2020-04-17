Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pretium Resources Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$178.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.23 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PVG opened at C$10.92 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.59.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

