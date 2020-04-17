Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 17th (AAPL, ADS, AVV, BC8, BEI, BMW, BNP, BOSS, CON, DAI)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $233.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €235.00 ($273.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €199.00 ($231.40) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €103.00 ($119.77) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €62.50 ($72.67) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €78.00 ($90.70) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €79.00 ($91.86) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 610 ($8.02). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €8.40 ($9.77) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 44 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 390 ($5.13). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €28.50 ($33.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.50 ($6.40) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €15.10 ($17.56) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($186.05) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

