Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 17th (ABB, ADDYY, AKRO, AMCR, AMKBY, AMSC, ATLKY, AVEVF, BAC, BGAOF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 17th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CLSA started coverage on shares of ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

PRYSMIAN SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.