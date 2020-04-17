Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 17th (BKG, IBST, KALA, KDDIY, KIN, KNYJY, LFUGY, LGGNY, LGRVF, LOV)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 17th:

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 270 ($3.55).

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

SGS (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Li & Fung Limited is involved in the export trading of consumer products globally. The Company manages supply chains for various brands worldwide and also provides product design and development to provide complete global sourcing solutions for its customers. It is also involved in the raw material and factory sourcing, production planning and management, quality assurance and export documentation and shipping control. The Company uses the extranet technology to link all the key components of the supply chain and the intranet to disseminate information rapidly. Li & Fung Limited is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. “

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

