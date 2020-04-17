Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.09.

Shares of EL traded up $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.26. 4,430,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,052. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.