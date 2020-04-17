EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EUTELSAT COMMUN/S in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. EUTELSAT COMMUN/S has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

EUTELSAT COMMUN/S Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

