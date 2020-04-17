Everex Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $410,362.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002173 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, IDEX, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Mercatox, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

