Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $141,551.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,770,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,049,798 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.