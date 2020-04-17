Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Short Interest Up 17.0% in March

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 15,194,900 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,148,181.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,338. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after buying an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exelixis by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

