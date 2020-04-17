Extremely Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alter Nrg (TSE:NRG) Share Price

News articles about Alter Nrg (TSE:NRG) have trended extremely positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alter Nrg earned a coverage optimism score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Alter Nrg Company Profile

Alter NRG Corp. provides and pursues alternative clean and renewable energy solutions through plasma gasification. The Company’s focus is the Westinghouse Plasma Technology, which creates energy from waste using plasma gasification. The Company markets and sells the Westinghouse Plasma Technology through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westinghouse Plasma Corporation (Westinghouse Plasma).

