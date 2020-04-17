Extremely Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Kroger (NYSE:KR) Share Price

News coverage about Kroger (NYSE:KR) has been trending extremely positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kroger earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,774,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,917,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

