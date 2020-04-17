Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price

Headlines about Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Devon Energy earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Devon Energy’s score:

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 12,727,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,496,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.90. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.