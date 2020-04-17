Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $28.12 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 77,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 109,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 84,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.