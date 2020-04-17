Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $67.30 Million Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 484.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 554,252 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Raytheon worth $67,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $622,230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,309,000 after buying an additional 874,095 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $86,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other Raytheon news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

