Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $81.69 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $81,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 213,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

