Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($67.14) Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Cormark increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of ($67.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($75.84). Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ FY2020 earnings at ($21.67) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFH. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of FFH opened at C$385.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of C$332.82 and a 52 week high of C$662.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$467.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$563.51.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$101,795.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,590.80. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,175 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$519.50, for a total transaction of C$1,129,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at C$24,308,625.55. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,300 shares of company stock worth $415,120.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

