Feathercoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,562.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,562.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019665 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 274,720,520 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

