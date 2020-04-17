Ferguson (LON:FERG) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 6,181 ($81.31) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,740 ($62.35). Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,625 ($87.15) price objective (down from GBX 8,075 ($106.22)) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,981.53 ($78.68).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 5,256 ($69.14) on Friday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,538.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,513.28.

In other Ferguson news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.