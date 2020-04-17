FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.75. FGL has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, research analysts predict that FGL will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the first quarter valued at $898,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 233.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

