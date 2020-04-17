Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

FIS traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,243. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

