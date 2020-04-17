FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for KRM22 (LON:KRM)

KRM22 (LON:KRM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KRM22 stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. KRM22 has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of $10.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.93.

KRM22 Company Profile

KRM22 Plc operates as the technology and software investment company with a focus on risk management in capital markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

