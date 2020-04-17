First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227,525 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 3.46% of First Bancorp worth $40,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bancorp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 394,989 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in First Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBP opened at $5.02 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

