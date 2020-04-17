First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Short Interest Update

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 97,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Bank by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

