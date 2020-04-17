First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is We Are One Seven LLC’s 7th Largest Position

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 1.3% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,685,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after buying an additional 881,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,377,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 128,592 shares during the last quarter.

FV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 270,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

