First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6,818.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period.

FTXL stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

