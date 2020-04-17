First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FUSB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of First US Bancshares worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FUSB. TheStreet downgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

