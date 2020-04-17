Flash Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Flash has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Flash has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $1,673.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02736749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

