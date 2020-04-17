FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,028 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,806,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after acquiring an additional 439,746 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,060,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,438,000 after buying an additional 200,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLT stock traded up $9.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.23. 85,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.19.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

