FLO (FLO) Market Cap Tops $3.25 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $3.25 million and $14,660.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00068242 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

