Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($144.70) to GBX 9,300 ($122.34) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,039 ($105.75).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 8,762 ($115.26) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 69.78 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,410.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,266.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.09.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

