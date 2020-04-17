FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) is Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 1.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.41% of FMC worth $149,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $4,860,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $19,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.59.

NYSE:FMC opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.