FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $6,226.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.02740708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,393,398 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

